LightBox
Search
Sign In
AutomobilesThe 50 Worst Cars of All Time
CongressRepublican Oversight Leader: Michael Flynn Apparently Broke the Law
Representative Jason Chaffetz, a Republican from Utah, speaks to members of the media after a closed House Republican election meeting on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C., U.S., on Thursday, Oct. 8, 2015.
animalsWorld's Last Male Northern White Rhino Joins Tinder to Find Mate
Almost the end for Kenya's northern white rhino
animalsWith 12 Million Penguins in Antarctica, Population Size Still a Concern
Gentoo penguins at Istanbul Aquarium
Fashion Shoot, New York, 1966.
Fashion Shoot, New York, 1966.Larry Fink
Fashion Shoot, New York, 1966.
Fashion Shoot, New York, 1966.
8th Street Crosstown Bus, 1965.
Fashion Shoot, New York, 1966.
Central Park, 1967.
Fashion Shoot, New York, 1966.
Vietnam Moratorium,1969.
Fashion Shoot, New York, 1966.
Black Mask, 1967.
Fashion Shoot, New York, 1966.
Malcolm X,1963.
Fashion Shoot, New York, 1966.
12th Street, 1967.
Fashion Shoot, New York, 1966.
Fashion Shoot, New York, 1966.
Larry Fink
1 of 14
andy warhol

These Lost Photos of Andy Warhol Show an Unseen Side

Kenneth Bachor
1:00 PM ET

"Let's put it this way, I had no love whatsoever for Andy Warhol, none. N-O-N-E. As far as I was concerned, he was a self-seeker, a clever artist for sure, basically an advertising man [who] basically advertises for himself with all of his Factory of self-promotional expertise," photographer Larry Fink bluntly tells TIME.

In his new book, Fink on Warhol: New York Photographs of the 1960s, Fink takes images that he shot of Warhol and his crew in 1966 and juxtaposes those with other photos he was shooting at the time in the rest of New York City, from working class life to anti-war and Civil Rights demonstrations. "Andy is now known by all kinds of people as a renaissance man and I glommed onto that renaissance and tried to see if I could demystify it," says Fink.

The photos of Warhol and his crew, shot around Manhattan's Lower East Side, included Edie Sedgwick, Lou Reed, John Cale, Ingrid Superstar and Gerard Malanga and were part of a fashion shoot for the literary magazine East Side Review. The magazine went out of business before the images were even published and as the decades went on, they had been shelved in Fink's vast archive, only to be rediscovered two years ago. Friend and agent Marcello Marvelli pushed Fink to finally publish the lost photographs, but Fink had one condition: the book shouldn't solely be about Warhol. That's when the interwoven contrasting images of a much different New York City came into play.

"In the 60s of course, both in the Civil Rights and the anti-war marches, the pain had already been inflicted," says Fink. Describing himself as a "left wing guy," he goes on to point out: "So all the passion of Malcolm X and the demonstrations, were all my own passions. The hopes of so many of us at that time, anti-Vietnam War, pro-Civil Rights, the idea that some kind of odd revolution would be impacted, even though we were delusional, we were still profoundly muscular in our delusion."

New York City at that time was anything but glamorous, it wasn't a rich city and was much more culturally diverse. As Fink puts it, "Today to be a hipster, you have to be a millionaire in order to buy a t-shirt." At the time, he notes that he was paying $35/month in rent for his apartment. "The extent of your dreams are based on the cost of your rent. If your rent is cheap, you can dream more. If your rent is very expensive, you don't dream at all."

Today, Fink is still very active in capturing social change through his photographs. In January, he covered the Women's March on Washington, after Donald Trump was elected president. Comparing the demonstrations of the 1960s to today, Fink says: "There was pain depth and soul, whereas when Trump got elected, even though the American culture still had its own contradictions, obviously, the women and the men who went to those marches across the country had not yet been inflicted by the pain that was soon to come. It was just more or less a march of innocence, if you will, with incredulity as its template."

Fifty-one years after first encountering Warhol for that 1966 shoot, Fink looks back on what he wants to communicate through this book. "[I'd want someone to] take away the sense of what it was in the 60s, from this man's perspective anyhow, in terms of the urgencies that were on the street and within the people and the lack of urgency that was all in the Andy Warholian crowd. Bourgeois nihilists, nothing more."

Larry Fink is an accomplished photographer and educator, who has been making images for over 55 years.

Michelle Molloy, who edited this photo essay, is a senior photo editor at TIME.

Kenneth Bachor is TIME.com's associate photo editor, overseeing culture and entertainment.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
Parents
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Top of the World
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME