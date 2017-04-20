Good morning. These are today’s top stories:

Bill O'Reilly is out at Fox News amid harassment claims

Bill O'Reilly will not return to Fox News amid sexual harassment claims against The O'Reilly Factor host and after a slew of companies pulled ads off his show, 21st Century Fox said in a statement yesterday. O'Reilly, who joined the network in 1996, said in a separate statement that "it is tremendously disheartening" to have to do so "due to completely unfounded claims." Attorney Lisa Bloom , who represented three of O'Reilly's female accusers, touted the announcement as a victory for women. "This is what happens when women speak our truth: We can slay dragons," she said. O'Reilly's slot will be replaced by Tucker Carlson Tonight starting next week.

General Motors halts Venezuela operations after plant seizure

General Motors has put a stop to business operations in Venezuela after it said authorities there illegally took control of its factory and confiscated assets, including some vehicles, the company said in a statement, according to the Associated Press . General Motors condemned the seizure, which it said caused irreparable damage to the company. Venezuela has been in a state of turmoil amid deadly anti-government protests and an economic crisis.

2017 TIME 100 list is announced

John Legend, Viola Davis, Jeff Bezos, Sheryl Sandberg and Samantha Bee are among the world’s most influential people on this year’s TIME 100 list. The annual list features artists, icons, leaders, pioneers and titans who are shaping the future. View the full list here.

Also:

China has launched its first unmanned cargo spacecraft .

Tennis star Serena Williams is pregnant with her first baby with her fiancé, Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian.

A massive asteroid flew past Earth at the closest distance it has come in the past 400 years, NASA said.

The last orca to be bred in captivity at SeaWorld has been born.

Patriots star tight end Rob Gronkowski crashed Sean Spicer's White House press briefing.

The Morning Brief is published Mondays through Fridays. Email Morning Brief writer Melissa Chan at melissa.chan@time.com .