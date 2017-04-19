Politics
Search
Sign In
TelevisionLawyer for Bill O'Reilly Harassment Accusers: Women 'Can Slay Dragons'
New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg Visits FOX's "The O'Reilly Factor"
TravelTourists Are Flocking to Newfoundland to See This Iceberg
Residents view the first iceberg of the season as it passes the South Shore of Newfoundland
TelevisionTucker Carlson Will Take Over Bill O'Reilly's Time Slot on Fox News
Tucker Carlson
TelevisionFox News Will Survive Without Bill O’Reilly, Thanks to Bill O’Reilly
The Hollywood Reporter's 2016 35 Most Powerful People In Media
White House

President Trump Turns Fan-in-Chief as Patriots Visit the White House

Zeke J Miller
3:15 PM ET

It was a love-fest on the South Lawn as President Trump took his first turn as the fan-in-chief as he hosted the New England Patriots at the White House on the occasion of their Super Bowl LI victory.

Trump, a longtime friend of Patriots owner Bob Kraft, lauded the team's come-from-behind journey, recounting key moments in the thrilling overtime triumph and comparing it to his own improbable win in November. The President also heaped on praise on coach Bill Belichick, who supported his candidacy.

"Everyone played a role and everyone played as champions," Trump said. "That game will last forever," he added.

Kraft, who presented Trump with a championship ring before Belichick gave Trump a commemorative helmet, joked that Trump's White House bid faced "odds almost as long as we did" in the Super Bowl.

"It's distinct honor for us to celebrate what was unequivocally our sweetest championship with a very good friend and someone's who's mental toughness and strength I greatly admire," Kraft said.

Several notable players, including quarterback Tom Brady, skipped the event, with Trump fan Brady citing "some personal family matters." Trump did not mention Brady, who was awarded the Super Bowl MVP award and whom he has called a friend, in his absence.

Earlier Wednesday, Patriots tight-end Rob Gronkowski made a brief cameo appearance during the daily White House press briefing to jokingly offer assistance to Press Secretary Sean Spicer, a die-hard Patriots fan.

About three dozen Patriots players attended the ceremony, which was overshadowed by the apparent suicide early Wednesday of former Patriots tight end Aaron Hernandez, who was convicted of murder in 2015.

Kraft's company donated $1 million to Trump's presidential inaugural committee, according to filings released Tuesday.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
Parents
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Top of the World
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME