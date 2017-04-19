Israel Believes Syria Still Has Up to 3 Tons of Chemical Weapons

(BEIRUT) — Israeli defense officials say that Syrian President Bashar Assad still has up to three tons of chemical weapons.
The officials delivered the assessment on Wednesday, weeks after a chemical attack in Syria killed at least 90 people. Israel, along with much of the international community, believes that Assad's forces carried out the attack.
A senior military official says Israeli military intelligence estimates that Assad has "between one and three tons" of chemical weapons.
He spoke on condition of anonymity under military briefing rules. The assessment was confirmed by two other defense officials.
Assad has denied the allegations that he was behind the April 4 attack. Syria agreed to give up its chemical weapons arsenal in 2013.