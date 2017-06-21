See War Come to Westeros in the New Trailer for Game of Thrones Season 7

With less than a month to go until Game of Thrones returns for its highly anticipated seventh season , HBO has released a second trailer for the beloved fantasy drama.

Featuring action-packed new footage from the show's upcoming seven-episode run — that builds on the Great War theme of the May 24 trailer — the preview opens with a shot of Sansa walking away from Winterfell's Weirwood tree set to an ominous voiceover from Littlefinger. From there, almost every major character — from Jon to Cersei to Daenerys — is shown preparing for the wars to come.

Season seven of Game of Thrones will premiere July 16 at 9 p.m. on HBO.

Watch the trailer above.