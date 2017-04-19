It wasn’t quite WrestleMania, but it was close.
Just weeks after crashing a professional wrestling match at WrestleMania 33, New England Patriots star tight end popped in at a very different kind of fight: The daily White House press briefing.
"You need some help?" Rob Gronkowski asked Press Secretary Sean Spicer on Wednesday, drawing laughs. "I think I got this, but thank you," Spicer answered.
After Gronkowski popped out, Spicer, who appeared genuinely surprised by Gronkowski's appearance, cracked a smile. “All right. That was cool," he said.
Naturally Spicer's reaction to the athlete's entrance and the Gronkowski-ness of it all combined to create some memes. The internet is often quick to hop on Spicer's moments, but with Gronkowski tacked on, people were particularly excited about the joke opportunities.
The New England Patriots, 2017's Super Bowl champions met with President Donald Trump for a ceremonial visit, though Martellus Bennett and Devin McCourty said they would not attend as part of a political statement.