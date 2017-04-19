Newsfeed
Search
Sign In
Video GamesThe FTC Doesn't Want You to Fall for This Nintendo Switch Scam
TelevisionBill O'Reilly Is Out at Fox News Amid Sexual Harassment Accusations
The Hollywood Reporter's 2016 35 Most Powerful People In Media
Late Night TelevisionWatch Kevin Spacey and Jimmy Fallon Pretend to Be Tennis Players Who Hate Each Other
PoliticsWill President Trump Change the Iran Deal?
Capitol
viral

Rob Gronkowski Crashed the White House Press Briefing, and the Internet Loved It

Ashley Hoffman
1:42 PM ET

It wasn’t quite WrestleMania, but it was close.

Just weeks after crashing a professional wrestling match at WrestleMania 33, New England Patriots star tight end popped in at a very different kind of fight: The daily White House press briefing.

"You need some help?" Rob Gronkowski asked Press Secretary Sean Spicer on Wednesday, drawing laughs. "I think I got this, but thank you," Spicer answered.

After Gronkowski popped out, Spicer, who appeared genuinely surprised by Gronkowski's appearance, cracked a smile. “All right. That was cool," he said.

Naturally Spicer's reaction to the athlete's entrance and the Gronkowski-ness of it all combined to create some memes. The internet is often quick to hop on Spicer's moments, but with Gronkowski tacked on, people were particularly excited about the joke opportunities.

The New England Patriots, 2017's Super Bowl champions met with President Donald Trump for a ceremonial visit, though Martellus Bennett and Devin McCourty said they would not attend as part of a political statement.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
Parents
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Top of the World
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME