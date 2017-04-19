Rob Gronkowski Crashed the White House Press Briefing, and the Internet Loved It

It wasn’t quite WrestleMania , but it was close.

Just weeks after crashing a professional wrestling match at WrestleMania 33, New England Patriots star tight end popped in at a very different kind of fight: The daily White House press briefing .

"You need some help?" Rob Gronkowski asked Press Secretary Sean Spicer on Wednesday, drawing laughs. "I think I got this, but thank you," Spicer answered.

After Gronkowski popped out, Spicer, who appeared genuinely surprised by Gronkowski's appearance, cracked a smile. “All right. That was cool," he said.

Naturally Spicer's reaction to the athlete's entrance and the Gronkowski-ness of it all combined to create some memes. The internet is often quick to hop on Spicer's moments, but with Gronkowski tacked on, people were particularly excited about the joke opportunities.

Gronk at the WH Press Briefing and Wrestlemania in the same month. Probably the first overlap of politics and pro wrestling ever, right? - Ed Demaria (@Ed_Demaria) April 19, 2017

Rob Gronkowski's offseason:

- Crashes match at Wrestlemania

- Crashes White House press briefing - Derek Wallbank (@dwallbank) April 19, 2017

Rob Gronkowski pops his head into the briefing room, from @Kevinliptakcnn pic.twitter.com/1CttievNwJ - Hunter Schwarz (@hunterschwarz) April 19, 2017

I really wish he’d let Gronk take several questions, just for funsies https://t.co/7Q77Sa8tr6 - Tal Kopan (@TalKopan) April 19, 2017

The New England Patriots, 2017's Super Bowl champions met with President Donald Trump for a ceremonial visit, though Martellus Bennett and Devin McCourty said they would not attend as part of a political statement.