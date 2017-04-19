‘I Don’t Know How to Pick Up All the Pieces.’ Steve Stephens’ Ex-Girlfriend Met the Cleveland Facebook Murder Victim's Family

The ex-girlfriend of suspected Cleveland Facebook murderer Steve Stephens met and embraced loved ones of the man Stephens allegedly shot and killed on Tuesday, hours after the fugitive ended his own life while on the run.

Joy Lane expressed remorse for the family of Robert Godwin Sr., whose shooting death was shared on Facebook, as two of Godwin’s daughters repeatedly told Lane she was not at fault for the tragedy.

“The hashtags Joy Lane, Joy Lane massacre, I don’t know if I know how to be Joy Lane anymore,” Lane told Fox 8 Cleveland . “I don’t know how to pick up all the pieces of my world at the moment.”

Stephens was accused of killing the 74-year-old man at random Sunday. He shot and killed himself in Pennsylvania following a short police pursuit, bringing a three-day manhunt to a close, authorities said.

“I’ve got a lot of negative comments,” Lane added. “I’ve been told that I’m the one who should have died. He should have killed me.”

Lane told the news station that she and Stephens were in a serious relationship and had considered an engagement not too long before they mutually broke up in part because of his gambling issues. The two last spoke Saturday night when Stephens told Lane he quit his job and was going to leave the state.

