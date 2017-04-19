Leading up to Wednesday night's Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 world premiere, Anna Faris is giving fans the gift of documenting her and husband Chris Pratt's every move.

The Mom actor began live-tweeting the day bright and early by declaring that she was getting ready to shower at 8:24 a.m. "It's the big premiere day for @Guardians ," she wrote. "Going to keep you updated! This is me at 8:24 a.m. in front of the shower."

However, as happens to the best of us, she got distracted by Twitter and decided to get back in bed for a few more minutes: "8:27 a.m. Me on the bed not taking a shower and playing twitter. This might be a long day for you guys."

Pratt made his first appearance in the online saga as Faris captured a covert shot of the real-life Star-Lord returning from yoga. She then followed that up by sharing an adorable photo of the couple's son Jack before finally hopping in the shower.

See the tweet timeline below.

It's the big premiere day for @Guardians -going to keep you updated! This is me at 824 am in front of the shower. pic.twitter.com/Y7jikiXshr - Anna Faris (@AnnaKFaris) April 19, 2017

827 am. Me on the bed not taking a shower and playing twitter. This might be a long day for you guys @prattprattpratt pic.twitter.com/iiMG54u3oB - Anna Faris (@AnnaKFaris) April 19, 2017

832 am. Chris just got back from yoga. Doesn't know what I'm up to yet. Will he be annoyed? Let's find out. pic.twitter.com/r9ZszBhoKm - Anna Faris (@AnnaKFaris) April 19, 2017

This isn't happening right now. Scrolling through photos though and this seemed like a way to exploit my child. 901am pic.twitter.com/7S1Q97n9l3 - Anna Faris (@AnnaKFaris) April 19, 2017

918am. Guess who showered but clearly didn't wash face very well? Also morn news a little boring today pic.twitter.com/5yjlD30raR - Anna Faris (@AnnaKFaris) April 19, 2017