Leading up to Wednesday night's Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 world premiere, Anna Faris is giving fans the gift of documenting her and husband Chris Pratt's every move.
The Mom actor began live-tweeting the day bright and early by declaring that she was getting ready to shower at 8:24 a.m. "It's the big premiere day for @Guardians," she wrote. "Going to keep you updated! This is me at 8:24 a.m. in front of the shower."
However, as happens to the best of us, she got distracted by Twitter and decided to get back in bed for a few more minutes: "8:27 a.m. Me on the bed not taking a shower and playing twitter. This might be a long day for you guys."
Pratt made his first appearance in the online saga as Faris captured a covert shot of the real-life Star-Lord returning from yoga. She then followed that up by sharing an adorable photo of the couple's son Jack before finally hopping in the shower.
See the tweet timeline below.