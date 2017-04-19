Serena Williams Is Pregnant and the Internet Is Just in Awe

MILAN, ITALY - SEPTEMBER 23: Serena Williams is seen leaving the Versace show during Milan Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2017 on September 23, 2016 in Milan, Italy. (Photo by Jacopo Raule/Getty Images) Jacopo Raule—Getty Images

On Wednesday, news broke that Serena Williams—otherwise known as the one of the world's greatest athletes —is 20 weeks pregnant.

Naturally, the internet was in a frenzy about the exciting and unexpected announcement; marveling at the idea that the 23-time Grand Slam winner was, impressively, pregnant during January's Australian Open when she won yet another title. This will be her first child with fiancé Alexis Ohanian , co-founder of Reddit. Williams and Ohanian got engaged this past December in Italy.

Twitter had many feelings upon discovering this life update, including predictions for her baby's future success:

Serena Williams was pregnant when she won her 23rd grand slam tournament at the Australian Open. And did not drop ONE SET. Let that sink in. - 23RENA (@noelleharmony) April 19, 2017

I get to exist in an era when Beyonce & Serena Williams are pregnant at the same time. Goddess is so good. pic.twitter.com/gIqSk6oWWq - Misandrist Plague (@SoualiganAmazon) April 19, 2017

Congratulations to Serena Williams on her pregnancy. We should be expecting new music from Drake soon. - NUFF 💬 (@nuffsaidNY) April 19, 2017

Serena Williams is pregnant! This year just keeps on giving us beautiful news to help balance out the bs. pic.twitter.com/ctZTSfHMTE - MistyKnightsTwistOut (@Steph_I_Will) April 19, 2017

Serena Williams was pregnant when she won the Australia Open in Jan. but I cant even get out of bed when I'm on my period. Sis is superwoman - Taryn Finley (@_TARYNitUP) April 19, 2017

Hey! Did you hear Serena Williams is pregnant?!



Yeah, I Reddit - Unadulterated Pun (@CatDeportes) April 19, 2017

Beyoncé and Serena are pregnant at the same time. We're getting a new triple threat into the world. pic.twitter.com/XJW90J4tZn - smiley (@_MaZulu) April 19, 2017

LOYALTY ROYALTY INSIDE MY DNA https://t.co/y3NOxw328H - Jenna //\ Wortham (@jennydeluxe) April 19, 2017

Congrats to Serena Williams' unborn child and future Grand Slam record holder - Charlotte Wilder (@TheWilderThings) April 19, 2017

Can't wait for 53-year old Serena and her kid to win the 2034 Wimbledon doubles title (mixed doubles if its a boy) - Rodger Sherman (@rodger_sherman) April 19, 2017

See a photo of the announcement below.