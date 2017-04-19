On Wednesday, news broke that Serena Williams—otherwise known as the one of the world's greatest athletes—is 20 weeks pregnant.
Naturally, the internet was in a frenzy about the exciting and unexpected announcement; marveling at the idea that the 23-time Grand Slam winner was, impressively, pregnant during January's Australian Open when she won yet another title. This will be her first child with fiancé Alexis Ohanian, co-founder of Reddit. Williams and Ohanian got engaged this past December in Italy.
Twitter had many feelings upon discovering this life update, including predictions for her baby's future success:
celebritiesHarry Styles on Dating Taylor Swift: 'There’s a Lot of Things That Can Be Right and It’s Still Wrong'
See a photo of the announcement below.