Newsfeed
Search
Sign In
Late Night TelevisionStephen Colbert Does His Part for Transparency By Revealing a Fake White House Visitor Log
The Late Show with Stephen Colbert
celebritiesRihanna Mastered a Cash Register Proving She Really Knows How to 'Work'
FENTY PUMA by Rihanna Experience
Crime‘I Don’t Know How to Pick Up All the Pieces.’ Steve Stephens’ Ex-Girlfriend Met the Cleveland Facebook Murder Victim's Family
TIME Magazine default image
CongressJason Chaffetz Will Not Run for Reelection to Congress in 2018
Representative Jason Chaffetz, a Republican from Utah, speaks to members of the media after a closed House Republican election meeting on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C., U.S., on Thursday, Oct. 8, 2015.
Versace - Arrivals - Milan Fashion Week SS17
MILAN, ITALY - SEPTEMBER 23: Serena Williams is seen leaving the Versace show during Milan Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2017 on September 23, 2016 in Milan, Italy. (Photo by Jacopo Raule/Getty Images) Jacopo Raule—Getty Images
celebrities

Serena Williams Is Pregnant and the Internet Is Just in Awe

Raisa Bruner
12:31 PM ET

On Wednesday, news broke that Serena Williams—otherwise known as the one of the world's greatest athletes—is 20 weeks pregnant.

Naturally, the internet was in a frenzy about the exciting and unexpected announcement; marveling at the idea that the 23-time Grand Slam winner was, impressively, pregnant during January's Australian Open when she won yet another title. This will be her first child with fiancé Alexis Ohanian, co-founder of Reddit. Williams and Ohanian got engaged this past December in Italy.

Twitter had many feelings upon discovering this life update, including predictions for her baby's future success:

See a photo of the announcement below.

Major news! Serena has just announced on Snapchat that she's 20 weeks pregnant! Congrats @serenawilliams!

A post shared by Serena Williams News (@serenanews) on

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
Parents
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Top of the World
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME