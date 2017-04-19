Bill O'Reilly Is Out at Fox News Amid Sexual Harassment Accusations

Television host Bill O'Reilly attends the Hollywood Reporter's 2016 35 Most Powerful People in Media at Four Seasons Restaurant on April 6, 2016 in New York City.

Television host Bill O'Reilly attends the Hollywood Reporter's 2016 35 Most Powerful People in Media at Four Seasons Restaurant on April 6, 2016 in New York City. Ilya S. Savenok/Getty Images

Bill O'Reilly will not return to host The O'Reilly Factor amid accusations of sexual harassment against him, 21st Century Fox has announced.

“After a thorough and careful review of the allegations, the Company and Bill O’Reilly have agreed that Bill O’Reilly will not be returning to the Fox News Channel,” 21st Century Fox said in a statement on Wednesday.

The New York Times reported earlier this month that O'Reilly and Fox News parent company 21st Century Fox paid a total of $13 million to stop women from speaking out against him or pursuing litigation over sexual harassment.

In the wake of the Times report, two more women have come forward to accuse O'Reilly of harassment — one anonymously. And dozens of companies have pulled their advertisements from his show.