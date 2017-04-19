CrimeAaron Hernandez Committed Suicide in Prison. What to Know About the Ex-NFL Star’s Rise and Fall
Aaron Hernandez Court Appearance
celebritiesBurglar Breaks Into Drake's House — And Drinks His Soda
Drake Performs At l'AccorHotels Arena
robotsFind Out If a Robot Will Take Your Job
Robotic hand using a laptop computer
AviationEmirates Reduces Flights to the U.S. Due to Trump Administration Security Measures
An Emirates Airline flight from Dubai landing at John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York on August 1, 2008.
Project Angel Food's Annual Angel Awards 2013 Honoring Jane Lynch
TV personality Richard Simmons arrives at Project Angel Food's Annual Angel Awards 2013 honoring Jane Lynch at Project Angel Food on August 10, 2013 in Los Angeles, Calif. Rodrigo Vaz—FilmMagic/Getty Images
celebrities

'I'm Not Missing:' Richard Simmons Breaks His Silence for the First Time in 3 Years

Julie Maziotta and Liz McNeil / People
11:34 AM ET

Richard Simmons is speaking out to fans for the first time since he stepped out of the spotlight three years ago, telling PEOPLE exclusively “I hope to see you all soon.”

The fitness guru says that he is doing well after heading to the hospital Monday with severe indigestion, and is “not ‘missing.’ ”

Simmons also shared a 2014 photo of himself.

“ Hello to everyone who has shown concern for me and sent their good wishes. You will never know how much it means to me. Aren’t you sick of hearing and reading about me?! LOL Well by now you know that I’m not ‘missing,’ just a little under the weather. I’m sure I will be feeling good and back home in a couple of days,” Simmons says in a statement.

Courtesy of Richard Simmons 

Simmons, who has not been seen publicly since Feb. 2014, made the decision to go to the hospital on Monday after having stomach problems, his manager, Michael Catalano, told PEOPLE.

“This has reminded me that when you need help you can’t be afraid to reach out and ask for it. We all think we should always be able to solve our problems all by ourselves and sometimes it’s just bigger than we are.”

“I reached out and I hope you will too. I’m sure there are people in your life who love and care for you and would do anything to help you with the challenges you face. Just knowing you care has already made me feel better. Hope to see you again soon!”

A renewed interest in Simmons picked up in February with the release of the podcast Missing Richard Simmons. But Catalano told PEOPLE at the time that the attention was unwarranted, and Simmons was just fine.

“It was always about everybody else first, and I think this is a little bit reflection time,” Catalano says. “He was ready to quiet down is what he’s told me, and it doesn’t mean he’s done, but for now, he’s enjoying the time away from the public.”

This article originally appeared on People.com.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
Parents
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Top of the World
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME