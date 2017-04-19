Politics
Search
Sign In
Late Night TelevisionStephen Colbert Does His Part for Transparency By Revealing a Fake White House Visitor Log
The Late Show with Stephen Colbert
celebritiesRihanna Mastered a Cash Register Proving She Really Knows How to 'Work'
FENTY PUMA by Rihanna Experience
Crime‘I Don’t Know How to Pick Up All the Pieces.’ Steve Stephens’ Ex-Girlfriend Met the Cleveland Facebook Murder Victim's Family
TIME Magazine default image
celebritiesSerena Williams Is Pregnant and the Internet Is Just in Awe
Versace - Arrivals - Milan Fashion Week SS17
Representative Jason Chaffetz, a Republican from Utah, speaks to members of the media after a closed House Republican election meeting on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C., U.S., on Thursday, Oct. 8, 2015.
Representative Jason Chaffetz, a Republican from Utah, speaks to members of the media after a closed House Republican election meeting on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C., U.S., on Thursday, Oct. 8, 2015.  Andrew Harrer—Bloomberg/Getty Images
Congress

Jason Chaffetz Will Not Run for Reelection to Congress in 2018

Alana Abramson
12:26 PM ET

Republican Rep. Jason Chaffetz, who heads the House Oversight Committee, will not run for reelection in 2018.

The Utah Congressman wrote on Facebook that he had made a personal decision to return to the private sector, claiming that he was confident that he would have been reelected by a wide margin.

"For those that would speculate otherwise, let me be clear that I have no ulterior motives," Chaffetz said in a statement posted on his Facebook page. "I am healthy. I am confident I would continue to be re-elected by large margins. I have the full support of Speaker Ryan to continue as Chairman of the Oversight and Government Reform Committee. That said, I have made a personal decision to return to the private sector."

MORE: Why I Called Out Jason Chaffetz on Planned Parenthood

Chaffetz, who has served several terms in Congress, said he chose to announce his decision now to give other candidates the proper time period to build a successful campaign.

Since President Trump took office, Chaffetz, who flip-flopped on the endorsement of the President retracting it after the "Access Hollywood" tape but subsequently announcing he would vote for him, has faced angry constituents at town halls in his district.

In January of 2016, he told the Deseret News he would consider running for governor of Utah in 2020.

"I'm not going to be here forever. I would take a serious, serious look at running for governor," he told the paper. "I want to go as hard and fast as I can in the House and then go home."

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
Parents
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Top of the World
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME