An Emirates Airline flight from Dubai landing at John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York on August 1, 2008.
An Emirates Airline flight from Dubai landing at John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York on August 1, 2008. Stan Honda—AFP/Getty Images
Aviation

Emirates Reduces Flights to the U.S. Due to Trump Administration Security Measures

Associated Press
10:45 AM ET

(DUBAI, United Arab Emirates) — The Middle East's biggest airline says it is reducing flights to the United States because of a drop in demand caused by tougher U.S. security measures and attempts by the Trump administration to ban travelers from a number of Muslim-majority nations.

Emirates said on Wednesday that the reductions will affect five of its 12 U.S. destinations, starting next month. It called the move "a commercial decision in response to weakened travel demand" in the three months since President Donald Trump took office.

Twice daily Emirates flights to Boston, Los Angles and Seattle will be reduced to once a day. Daily flights to Ft. Lauderdale and Orlando will be pared down to five per week.

