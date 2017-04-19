Stephen Colbert Scolds Russian Officials for Criticizing Trump: 'You Should Have Thought of That Before You Elected Him'

After slamming President Donald Trump for refusing to release his tax returns , Stephen Colbert pivoted Tuesday's opening monologue to another hot button issue: the escalating tensions between the U.S. and North Korea .

"Of course, who has time to worry about tax returns when we're about to go to war with North Korea," the Late Show host said, referencing the North Korean UN ambassador's recent threat of "weekly" missile tests . “Now, this show pre-tapes, so if you're at home watching right now, we made it!"

Colbert then moved on to scolding one Russian official's recent criticism of Trump's handling of the North Korea situation.

"And this time, it isn't North Korea with an erratic, trigger-happy leader. According to [ Russian state TV anchor Dmitry Kiselyov ], 'Trump is more impulsive and unpredictable than Kim Jong Un,'" he explained. "Well then, Russia, you should have thought of that before you elected him."

Watch the full clip below.