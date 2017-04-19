Knowing You’re Taking A Placebo Can Help

1. Even if you know you’re taking a placebo, it could help.
By Robert Anthony Siegel in Smithsonian
2. Mentor people who aren’t like you.
By Richard Farnell in the Harvard Business Review
3. America needs a national metropolitan political party.
By Bruce Katz in CityLab
4. Can weed cure America’s opioid epidemic?
By Kaleigh Rogers in Motherboard
5. How an Uber-like ambulance taxi service is saving lives of pregnant women in Tanzania.
By Matt Petronzio in Mashable
The Aspen Institute is an educational and policy studies organization based in Washington, D.C.