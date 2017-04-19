Newsfeed
celebrities

Rihanna Mastered a Cash Register Proving She Really Knows How to 'Work'

Cady Lang
12:48 PM ET

Rihanna, singer, universally acknowledged badass and erstwhile subject of Drake's unrequited love, proved that she's not afraid to put in work, work, work, work, work especially when it comes to her own fashion line.

Fresh off her turn this weekend as a human disco ball at this year's Coachella festival, the Anti singer made an appearance at her Fenty Puma by Rihanna pop-up shop in Los Angeles, where Ri Ri not only sported a resplendent parka from the collection, but rolled up her sleeves and worked behind the cash register, ringing up purchases, much to the delight of her fans.

Rihanna showed her most recent collection with Puma in Paris this March; according to her Instagram, her Los Angeles pop-up runs though April 19.

Watch Rihanna's cash register skills in action below.

She's Fukn perfect man #rinanna #riri #she #navy #aubrih #fentyxpuma

A post shared by Kevin Morris (@kev3dit2) on

the official invite. #FENTYxPUMA pull up doe.

A post shared by badgalriri (@badgalriri) on

Follow TIME