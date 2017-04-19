Lauren Hutton Is the New Star of Calvin Klein's Latest Underwear Campaign

Calvin Klein has tapped 73-year-old supermodel Lauren Hutton to join the clothing brand’s Spring 2017 underwear campaign “celebrating women.”

The ads, which are all shot in black and white, feature women of varying ages and was directed and cast by Sofia Coppola. A statement on the brand’s website reads, “No one shows us women in quite the same way Sofia Coppola does.” Hutton is joined by Hollywood celebrities such as Rashida Jones, Kirsten Dunst and Chase Sui Wonders.

In her ad, Hutton talks about one of the “corniest pickup lines I’ve ever heard in my life.” The supermodel explains she was quickly walking across a courtyard because “I didn’t want anyone to hit on me,” when she encountered a man hopping backwards to stay in front of her and get her attention. The man, who had “electric blue eyes,” asked Hutton, “Do you want to go for a ride in my new truck?” While remembering the moment, she laughed and recalled, “So I said, ‘Okay, but just one block.'”

Watch her full ad below.

[h/t Elle]