Jimmy Kimmel is not above spoofing the United Airlines debacle with his tried and true Matt Damon joke .

Following the videos that showed officers forcibly dragging a passenger off an overbooked flight, the Jimmy Kimmel Live host told the audience the airline tapped a major celebrity spokesperson for a new ad.

Naturally, it was his arch enemy Damon, always happy to play the target of the never-ending gag about Kimmel bumping him from his show.

“We’re United Airlines,” he began his voiceover before taking an emotional detour. "You know what? No, no, I can’t do this anymore because I know what it’s like to get bumped. Trust me, I’ve been getting bumped from Jimmy’s show for the past eight years and it takes a toll....We deserve to be treated with dignity, not told night after night, ‘Oh, there’s somebody more important so take a hike.'”

As is Kimmel-Damon tradition, the Great Wall actor didn't last long. Kimmel "hauls" him out of the spoof via voiceover. “In some cases, some people deserved to get bumped,” Kimmel said.

Watch the parody commercial in the video above.