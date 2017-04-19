The New England Patriots , 2017 Super Bowl champions, are heading to the White House today.

The Pats are slated to meet with President Donald Trump at 2:30 p.m. EST, the Associated Press reports. You can watch the live-steam above.

Over half a dozen players are skipping the visit, many of whom cited Trump as their reason, according to the AP. Among them is defensive back Devin McCourty, who said in February that he planned to skip the team's ceremonial visit to the White House because he doesn't "feel accepted in the White House."

Tom Brady, who was scheduled to attend, announced Wednesday morning in a statement that he would miss the event, ESPN's Mike Reiss reports . Brady, who is the team's star quarterback, has been a vocal supporter of Trump. Head coach Bill Belichick, and owner Robert Kraft have been as well, notes the AP.

On Feb. 5, the New England Patriots won the Super Bowl 34-28 in overtime against the Atlanta Falcons. They trailed the opposing team at 28-3 before leveling the game up 28-28 with less than a minute of normal time remaining.