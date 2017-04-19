U.S.
Search
Sign In
CongressTrump and Republicans Face a Tough Test in Georgia Congressional Race
House Election Georgia
ColoradoAmerica's First Drive-Thru Marijuana Shop Will Open on 4/20
High Speed Delivery Offers Tea With Marijuana Gift
PennsylvaniaMcDonald's Employees Tried to Stall Facebook Killer by Making Him Wait for Fries
Facebook Shooting
ImmigrationFirst Protected Dreamer Deported to Mexico Under President Trump
A U.S. Border Patrol agent stands for a photograph while keeping watch along the U.S. and Mexico border in Santa Teresa, New Mexico, U.S., on Friday, Feb. 17, 2017.
Hinton State Laboratory Institute
Hinton State Laboratory Institute  Tamir Kalifa—The Boston Globe/Getty Images
Massachusetts

Massachusetts Prosecutors Drop More Than 23,000 Drug Convictions Tainted by Lab Chemist

Katie Reilly
Apr 18, 2017

Prosecutors in Massachusetts dropped more than 23,000 cases on Tuesday, dismissing convictions that were tainted by a lab technician who tampered with evidence and fabricated results.

More than 23,000 low-level drug cases were dropped, while prosecutors decided to re-prosecute a few hundred of them, NBC News reported.

The lab technician, Annie Dookhan, worked at the William A. Hinton State Laboratory Institute in Boston from 2003 to 2012, during which time she was responsible for testing drugs in about 40,000 cases, the Boston Globe reported. She served three years in prison for perjury and evidence-tampering and was released last year on parole, according to the Globe.

Defense advocates had called for a full dismissal of any case Dookhan worked on, while prosecutors had argued that defendants should be responsible for challenging their convictions. Instead, the Massachusetts Supreme Court ruled that prosecutors should keep a small percentage of the affected cases and drop the rest, NBC News reported.

Tuesday marked the deadline given to prosecutors for determining which convictions to dismiss or preserve.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
Parents
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Top of the World
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME