alabama

Judge Rules Auburn University Must Let White Nationalist Richard Spencer Speak on Campus

Associated Press
5:51 PM ET

(AUBURN, Ala.) — A federal judge has ruled Auburn University must let white nationalist Richard Spencer speak on campus.

A lawyer involved in the case on Spencer's side, Sam Dickson, says the decision by U.S. District Judge W. Keith Watkins means Spencer can appear at the student union as originally planned Tuesday night.

Auburn had no immediate comment.

The ruling came during a hearing in a lawsuit challenging Auburn's refusal to let the talk occur. Dickson filed the suit on behalf of Cameron Padgett, identified as an Atlanta-area resident who rented an auditorium for Spencer's talk.

Both Spencer supporters and opponents are expected to attend, and police say they're establishing a protest zone.

Spencer previously made news by addressing a far-right gathering where audience members gave a Nazi salute.

