President Trump Raised a Record-Setting $107 Million for His Inauguration

(WASHINGTON) — President Donald Trump raised $107 million for his inaugural festivities, nearly double the previous record set by President Barack Obama eight years ago.

Trump's inaugural committee is due to file information about those donors with the Federal Election Commission and said it would do so Tuesday. The committee doesn't need to publicly disclose how the money was spent.

Trump placed no restrictions on the amount of money donors could give. Obama limited contributions to $50,000 in 2009 but lifted that cap four years later.

After raising about $55 million in 2009, Obama used excess funds to help pay for the White House Easter egg roll and other events, his former inaugural committee chief executive officer said.

Trump promised to give any extra money to charity, but didn't specify which ones.