Leslie Jones Is Clearly Having a Fabulous Tropical Vacation and Wants You Know About It

NEW YORK, NY - NOVEMBER 17: Leslie Jones attends the 2016 American Museum Of Natural History Museum Gala at American Museum of Natural History on November 17, 2016 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Pont/WireImage) Mike Pont—WireImage

Breakout Saturday Night Live comedian and Olympics superfan Leslie Jones is on spring break—and she's having a really, really great time during her tropical vacation. The actor and social media maven has been prolifically sharing details of her jaunt in Jamaica on Twitter, proving that no matter where she is in the world, she's keen to keep on connecting with her fans and followers in her distinctive style.

From getting braids to jamming out to reggae and enjoying the view above an envy-inducing watering hole, Jones is going all-out with jubilant Jamaica vibes. She was clearly excited when she headed to the beach country over the weekend, and that's only increased since. Looks like she's made some friends, too, who are more than happy to clown around with her. Take a look at Jones's candid snaps:

Cute or not y'all? I hope the working out shows! pic.twitter.com/irNfXs1Jyn - Leslie Jones (@Lesdoggg) April 18, 2017

Nope gonna do that pic.twitter.com/kXa2eZVaYr - Leslie Jones (@Lesdoggg) April 18, 2017

Jones is apparently hanging out Rick's Cafe in Negril, Jamaica, which—as their website proudly claims—was voted one of the "sexiest bars in the Caribbean." Keep up with the vacation snaps, Jones; we're all living vicariously through your globe-trotting adventures.