Suspect in Deadly Fresno Shooting Told Police He Hates White People

The suspect in a Fresno shooting told police that he hates white people and shouted "God is great" in Arabic before killing three people, authorities said.

All three of 39-year-old Kori Ali Muhammad's victims were white and were shot minutes apart near a Catholic Charities building Tuesday morning, according to the Associated Press .

Muhammad was arrested not long after and is also suspected of fatally shooting a Motel 6 security guard in Fresno last week.

Muhammad also expressed a dislike for white people and the government on Facebook, Fresno Police Chief Jerry Dyer said, according to the Fresno Bee .

Dyer said Muhammad made additional comments to authorities, but did not elaborate.

He is not believed to be connected to Catholic Charities or the Motel 6.

"This was a random act of violence," Dyer said.