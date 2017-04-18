U.S.
Fresno Fatal Shooting
A street is blocked off where emergency officials say a shooting has killed one person and injured two others on April 18, 2017, in downtown Fresno, Calif.  Scott Smith—AP
Crime

Shooting in Fresno, Calif., Leaves One Person Dead

Associated Press
4:03 PM ET

(FRESNO, Calif.) — Emergency officials say a shooting has killed one person and injured two others in downtown Fresno.

Dan Lynch of Fresno County Emergency Medical Services says the two wounded by gunfire have been transported to hospitals.

Fresno city spokesman Mark Standriff says county offices are on lockdown, and people have been urged to shelter in place. Few other details were immediately known.

Ashlee Wolf of Catholic Charities told the Fresno Bee newspaper (http://bit.ly/2oK6Vzc ) that the shooting happened at a bus stop near the charity.

Wolf says the charity doesn't believe the shooter was tied to Catholic Charities. She says the charity is working with police to provide information.

