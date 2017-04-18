US President Donald Trump makes his way to board Marine One on the South Lawn of the White House on April 18, 2017 in Washington, DC, enroute to Milwaukee, Wis.

(HARTFORD, Conn.) — The Board of Education in Newtown, Connecticut, is waiting to hear back from President Donald Trump after asking him to take a stand against conspiracy theorists.

A letter it sent to the president asks him to publicly reject those who question facts regarding the 2012 massacre at Sandy Hook Elementary School, including the radio host Alex Jones.

The White House this week told The Associated Press that Trump has been clear that "we, as a nation, are united in condemning hate and evil in all its forms."

One man whose son was killed at Sandy Hook says he doesn't think the president would be able to help much because conspiracy theories are rooted in mistrust of government.

Leonard Pozner is among the victims' relatives who have faced harassment from people who claim the shooting was staged.