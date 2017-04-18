Newsfeed
Search
Sign In
CrimeShooting in Fresno, Calif., Leaves One Person Dead
Fresno Fatal Shooting
remembrancePearl Harbor Survivor Interred on Sunken USS Arizona
USS Arizona Mooring, Pearl Harbor
BooksDavid McCullough: President Trump's Disregard for History Is 'Utter Nonsense'
David McCullough, Pulitzer Prize Winning Biographer
CrimeArkansas Executions: What's Next for the Inmates Who Were Scheduled to Die
Arkansas Executions Inmates
Harry Styles of One Direction attends the BBC Music Awards at Genting Arena on December 10, 2015 in Birmingham, England.
Harry Styles of One Direction attends the BBC Music Awards at Genting Arena on December 10, 2015 in Birmingham, England. Eamonn M. McCormack/Getty Images
celebrities

Harry Styles on Dating Taylor Swift: 'There’s a Lot of Things That Can Be Right and It’s Still Wrong'

Megan McCluskey
3:10 PM ET

Although fans have long speculated that at least two songs from Taylor Swift's 1989 album — "Style" and "Out of the Woods" — are about her relationship with Harry Styles, the former One Direction member has remained mostly silent on the topic. But in a recent interview with Rolling Stone, he discussed how it feels to be considered one of Swift's inspirations.

I mean, I don’t know if [the songs are] about me or not, but the issue is, she’s so good, they’re bloody everywhere. I write from my experiences; everyone does that. I’m lucky if everything [we went through] helped create those songs. That’s what hits your heart. That’s the stuff that’s hardest to say, and it’s the stuff I talk least about. That’s the part that’s about the two people. I’m never going to tell anybody everything.

Styles went on to finally give Haylor devotees the closure many of them have probably been waiting for since the 2012 romance ended — although he neglected to directly comment on the couple's matching necklaces, widely publicized date in Central Park or alleged snowmobile incident.

Certain things don’t work out. There’s a lot of things that can be right, and it’s still wrong. In writing songs about stuff like that, I like tipping a hat to the time together. You’re celebrating the fact it was powerful and made you feel something, rather than 'this didn’t work out, and that’s bad.' And if you run into that person, maybe it’s awkward, maybe you have to get drunk...but you shared something. Meeting someone new, sharing those experiences, it’s the best s— ever. So thank you.”

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
Parents
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Top of the World
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME