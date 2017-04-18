White HouseWhite House Postpones Meeting on Paris Climate Accord
President Trump Participates In Roundtable With Women Small Business Owners
Diet/NutritionDo Soda Taxes Really Work?
Bottled juice on supermarket shelves
GriefPrincess Diana's Private Secretary: Her Legacy Lives on in Prince Harry’s Brave Admission
Diana And Sons
PoliticsAll Eyes on Georgia
Capitol
Adam Sandler attends the premiere of 'Sandy Wexler' at ArcLight Cinemas Cinerama Dome on April 6, 2017 in Hollywood, California.
Adam Sandler attends the premiere of 'Sandy Wexler' at ArcLight Cinemas Cinerama Dome on April 6, 2017 in Hollywood, California. Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic
movies

Netflix Viewers Spent 500 Million Hours Watching Adam Sandler Movies Because Apparently O'Doyle Still Rules

Megan McCluskey
1:35 PM ET

Despite the fact that the indisputably best Adam Sandler movies — Billy Madison and Happy Gilmore — aren't currently on Netflix, viewers have recently spent more than 500 million hours watching the streaming service's collection of his work.

In its Q1 earnings report released Tuesday, Netflix revealed that since the launch of the widely mocked Ridiculous 6 in December 2015, members have enjoyed the comedian's films for more than half a billion hours.

Of course, that explains why the company recently agreed to extend its relationship with Sandler for another four potentially painfully disappointing movies.

"Just ahead of the release of our third film from Adam Sandler, Sandy Wexler, we announced the renewal of our deal with Sandler to premiere an additional four films exclusively on Netflix around the world," Netflix wrote. "We continue to be excited by our Sandler relationship and our members continue to be thrilled with his films."

To each their own, we guess.

© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
