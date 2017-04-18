Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg will present the keynote speech at the annual F8 developer conference on Tuesday

The F8 conference provides news on upcoming changes to the company's app and website. Last year's F8 conference focused on the Messenger app and 360 cameras that could be used for virtual reality videos.

Often, the biggest information from the event is included in Zuckerberg's address , which is scheduled to start at 1 p.m. EST (1o a.m. PST). The CEO is expected to provide updates on the Messenger app and its work with augmented reality, including the company's plans for AR hardware, according to Recode .

Facebook recently announced that it would bring a virtual assistant to the Messenger platform.