U.S.
Search
Sign In
SmartphonesThe Galaxy S8 Is the Samsung Phone You've Been Waiting For
Samsung Galaxy S8
LightBoxHow the New Samsung Galaxy S8's Camera Compares to the iPhone 7 Plus
United KindgomBritain Looks at 'Barista Visas' for E.U. Workers, But Some Think Cup Is Half Empty
Portrait of a barista at Allpress Espresso in London photographed for a feature on making espresso on May 14, 2013.
CourtsArkansas Vows to Carry Out Executions Despite Supreme Court Setbacks
Arkansas Executions
steve-stephens
Cleveland Police
Crime

Authorities Seek Public Help in Hunt for ‘Extremely Wanted’ Cleveland Facebook Murder Suspect

Melissa Chan
10:21 AM ET

Authorities have received hundreds of tips from people across the country as their national manhunt for the "extremely wanted" Cleveland murder suspect Steve Stephens entered its third day.

More than 400 reported sightings or tips have poured in since Sunday, when Stephens allegedly shot and killed a 74-year-old man at random and posted footage of the gruesome murder on Facebook before fleeing, Cleveland Police Chief Calvin Williams said at a news conference Tuesday morning.

Williams asked the public for help locating Stephens — whom authorities called an "extremely wanted fugitive by the FBI" — while also urging for patience.

"These things can take two days. It can take two weeks. It can take two years," the police chief said. "It depends on the individual out there."

Williams and U.S. Marshal for the Northern District of Ohio Peter Elliott speculated that Stephens is either dead or being hidden by someone.

"When people go on the run like this," Williams said, "at some point . . . they need help."

Authorities urged friends and family members to turn Stephens in or convince him to come forward.

Stephens is wanted on an aggravated murder charge. A $50,000 reward is being offered for information leading to his arrest.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
Parents
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Top of the World
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME