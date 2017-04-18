Authorities have received hundreds of tips from people across the country as their national manhunt for the "extremely wanted" Cleveland murder suspect Steve Stephens entered its third day.

More than 400 reported sightings or tips have poured in since Sunday, when Stephens allegedly shot and killed a 74-year-old man at random and posted footage of the gruesome murder on Facebook before fleeing, Cleveland Police Chief Calvin Williams said at a news conference Tuesday morning.

Williams asked the public for help locating Stephens — whom authorities called an "extremely wanted fugitive by the FBI" — while also urging for patience.

"These things can take two days. It can take two weeks. It can take two years," the police chief said. "It depends on the individual out there."

Williams and U.S. Marshal for the Northern District of Ohio Peter Elliott speculated that Stephens is either dead or being hidden by someone.

"When people go on the run like this," Williams said, "at some point . . . they need help."

Authorities urged friends and family members to turn Stephens in or convince him to come forward.

Stephens is wanted on an aggravated murder charge . A $50,000 reward is being offered for information leading to his arrest.