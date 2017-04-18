The Aspen Institute is an educational and policy studies organization based in Washington, D.C.

How the Six-Hour Workday Could Save Money

Happy start up team cooperating on a meeting in the office. Unrecognizable person is giving reports to his young female colleague. BraunS—Getty Images

1. Here’s how the six-hour workday can actually save money.

By Rebecca Greenfield at Bloomberg

2. Could we use plant tissue to ‘build’ replacement human parts?

By Anjuli R. K. Shere in the New Statesman

3. Can soundwaves cure brain disorders?

By Melissa Pandika at Ozy

4. Facebook’s new advice on avoiding fake news is bad for news literacy.

By Mike Caulfield in Medium

5. Universities must support students who are parents.

By Perry Threlfall in the Chronicle of Higher Education

