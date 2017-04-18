Ideas
Five Best Ideas

How the Six-Hour Workday Could Save Money

The Aspen Institute
12:00 PM ET
Ideas
The Aspen Institute is an educational and policy studies organization based in Washington, D.C.

1. Here’s how the six-hour workday can actually save money.

By Rebecca Greenfield at Bloomberg

2. Could we use plant tissue to ‘build’ replacement human parts?

By Anjuli R. K. Shere in the New Statesman

3. Can soundwaves cure brain disorders?

By Melissa Pandika at Ozy

4. Facebook’s new advice on avoiding fake news is bad for news literacy.

By Mike Caulfield in Medium

5. Universities must support students who are parents.

By Perry Threlfall in the Chronicle of Higher Education

Ideas
TIME Ideas hosts the world's leading voices, providing commentary on events in news, society, and culture. We welcome outside contributions. Opinions expressed do not necessarily reflect the views of TIME editors.
