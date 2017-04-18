Newsfeed
Search
Sign In
Late Night TelevisionAnne Hathaway Sang the Most Awkward Google Translations Beautifully on Jimmy Fallon
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon - Season 4
GadgetsWhy Professional Athletes Love This Fitness Band
Whoop
Mental Health/PsychologyDoes Taking Antidepressants During Pregnancy Cause Autism?
hands on pregnant stomach
Social MediaWatch Live: Mark Zuckerberg Presents Facebook's F8 Keynote Speech
Inside The F8 Facebook Developers Conference
Late Night Television

Stephen Colbert Slams President Trump for Getting 'His Wars Mixed Up'

Megan McCluskey
11:12 AM ET

Stephen Colbert kicked off Monday night's episode of The Late Show by taking a few minutes to blast President Donald Trump for recently seeming to confuse Syria with Iraq.

After airing a clip in which POTUS revealed to Fox Business Network that he told Chinese President Xi Jinping about ordering a airstrikes on Syria — but mistakenly said Iraq before correcting himself to say Syria — while enjoying "the most beautiful piece of chocolate cake" at Mar-a-Lago, the host slammed Trump for the mix-up.

"Hey, South Korea, before the war starts — just to be on the safe side — you might want to break out the spray paint," he said in reference to Trump's warnings to North Korea, showing a map of the two countries with the words, "The good Korea (Do not bomb)," graffitied on the southern half. He went on to say "it's easy for Trump to get his wars mixed up."

Watch the full clip below.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
Parents
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Top of the World
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME