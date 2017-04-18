U.S.
Search
Sign In
viralThis Clueless Jeopardy Contestant Has the Most Hilariously Wrong Answer
Alex Trebek Fims Jeopardy At DAR Constitution Hall In Washington DC
Fast FoodMcDonald's Szechuan Sauce From 1998 Just Sold for $14K on Ebay
CHINA-US-ACQUISITIONS-MCDONALDS-CARLYLE-CITIC
The FedThe Fed Still Has On Its Beer Goggles
160427_INV_FedAnnouncement
Five Best IdeasHow the Six-Hour Workday Could Save Money
Cheerful businesswoman taking paperwork from her colleague in the office.
andrew-anglin
@splcenter—Twitter
Crime

A Jewish Online Harassment Victim Sued a White Nationalist Publisher for Trolling Her

Mahita Gajanan
1:10 PM ET

A Jewish woman from Montana is suing a white nationalist blogger for harassing her and her family, including threats directed at her 12-year-old son.

Andrew Anglin, publisher of the white supremacist website the Daily Stormer, is accused of organizing a "troll storm" against Tanya Gersh, a Jewish woman who lives in Montana. Anglin set off of a horde of threats against Gersh, attorneys for Gersh said, starting with a series of articles he published on his website in December 2016. According to the complaint, Anglin's articles prompted his followers to "overwhelm" Gersh with threatening anti-Semitic phone calls, voicemails, text messages, emails, letters, social media comments and false online business reviews. The lawsuit claims that Anglin targeted Gersh, a real estate agent, after she became involved in a real estate deal with Sherry Spencer, the mother of the white nationalist Richard Spencer.

Gersh said during a news conference on Tuesday that the volume of harassment has caused her to lose hair, often cry herself to sleep and seek out trauma therapy. Gersh said she has stopped working so as not to expose her clients to potential harassment.

"I have never been so scared in my entire life," Gersh said.

Anglin did not immediately respond to request for comment.

Gersh, who is being represented by the Southern Poverty Law Center, accuses Anglin of invasion of privacy, intentional infliction of emotional distress and violations of Montana's anti-intimidation act. She is seeking monetary damages, although attorneys did not provide an exact number.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
Parents
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Top of the World
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME