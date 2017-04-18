Business
Search
Sign In
Google DoodleGoogle Doodle Honors Entrepreneur Esther Afua Ocloo, a Pioneer of Microlending
Google Doodle in honor of Esther Afua Ocloo
Donald TrumpPresident Trump to Order Review of Visa Programs, 'Buy American' Provisions
Donald Trump Speaks With Russian Leader Vladimir Putin From The White House
CongressHe’s a Democratic Party Sensation. He Barely Mentions Donald Trump
Jon Ossoff speaks to a group of college Democrats at Oglethorpe University in Atlanta on April 5, 2017.
FranceFrench Presidential Hopefuls Rally in Paris as the Election Nears
France Election
Key Speakers At The U.S. Chamber Of Commerce Aviation Summit
Oscar Munoz, chief executive officer of United Continental Holdings Inc., pauses while speaking to members of the media after a discussion at the U.S. Chamber of Commerce aviation summit in Washington, D.C., U.S., on Thursday, March 2, 2017.  Andrew Harrer—Bloomberg via Getty Images
Aviation

CEO Oscar Munoz Issues Further Apology, Saying United Needs to 'Do a Much Better Job'

David Koenig / AP
Apr 17, 2017

(DALLAS)—United Airlines' profit plunged 69% in the first three months of the year, and that was before the terrible publicity surrounding the dragging of a bloodied passenger off a plane.

The cost of fuel, labor and maintenance all rose sharply in the first quarter, helping push United's profit down to $96 million, despite higher revenue.

The results released Monday beat Wall Street expectations, however. United performed better by other measures—more cancellation-free days, fewer lost bags.

The power to raise prices was also swinging United's way. A key revenue-per-mile figure was flat, adding to evidence that a two-year decline in average fares is over. United expects the revenue-per-mile figure to rise by 1% to 3% in the second quarter.

It is unclear whether last week's incident in which Chicago airport officers dragged a 69-year-old man off a United Express plane will halt United's progress.

CEO Oscar Munoz issued another apology Monday.

"It is obvious from recent experiences that we need to do a much better job serving our customers," Munoz said in a statement. He said the company is "dedicated to setting the standard for customer service among U.S. airlines."

While the April 9 United Express Flight 3411 made headlines all last week, it has had little effect on United's stock. United Continental Holdings Inc. stock fell about the same as shares of Delta, Alaska and JetBlue last week.

Ahead of its report, United led a rally in airline stocks Monday. The Chicago-based company's shares rose $1.70, or 2.5%, to close at $70.77. After the financial results were released, the shares gained another 73 cents in after-hours trading.

Excluding non-repeating items, United said first-quarter profit was 41 cents per share. Wall Street expected 38 cents per share, according to a FactSet survey of 16 analysts.

Revenue rose 3% to $8.42 billion, also topping forecasts. But operating costs jumped 8%, driven by a 28% increase in fuel, a 7% rise in labor, and a 13% in maintenance and repair expenses.

Airlines are prospering from travel demand that remains relatively strong. Reduced competition — several major airports are dominated by one or two carriers — may limit United's financial fallout to the dragging incident.

Seth Kaplan, managing partner of industry newsletter Airline Weekly, said one-time events rarely have a lasting impact on an airline's revenue. He said a few travelers with options might try another airline, but United loyalists will be pragmatic and take a longer view — and United has been making impressive strides.

"They are more punctual, they're losing fewer bags," Kaplan said. "But it takes some time for the perception to catch up with the reality. This resets the clock. It was the last thing they needed."

Cowen and Co. analyst Helane Becker said Monday that investors should be concerned if the incident leads to more government regulation of the airlines.

United has said it is examining policies including booting passengers off sold-out flights, and has promised a complete review by April 30. It has already taken some steps, including requiring that crew members flying to assignments book flights at least an hour early. Had that policy been in place on April 9, it might have averted the need to remove four passengers to make room for Republic Airline employees on their way to staff a United Express flight the next morning.

Besides the damage to United's reputation, investors are nervous that airlines are planning to add too many flights, undercutting the recovery in prices.

United will increase domestic service this summer, adding some new routes and offering more-frequent flights on others. Munoz has defended the expansion as necessary to fill gaps in United's route map that were created when the airline was shrinking.

United executives planned to discuss the first-quarter results with analysts and reporters on Tuesday.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
Parents
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Top of the World
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME