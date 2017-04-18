World
Search
Sign In
CongressHe’s a Democratic Party Sensation. He Barely Mentions Donald Trump
Jon Ossoff speaks to a group of college Democrats at Oglethorpe University in Atlanta on April 5, 2017.
FranceFrench Presidential Hopefuls Rally in Paris as the Election Nears
France Election
spaceWatch Live: NASA Broadcasts the First 360-Degree Livestream of a Rocket Launch
nasa rocket launch 360 degree live stream video
oregonWoman Accused of Offering Up Her 3-Year-Old Child for Sex
Police
Turkey

President Trump Congratulates Turkey's Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Referendum Victory

Alana Abramson
Apr 17, 2017

President Donald Trump called Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to congratulate him on his referendum victory, a controversial election that increased his governing powers, the White House said Monday.

The referendum greatly expanded Erdogan's power and limited the country's parliament's. Turkey's opposition party has vowed to challenge the results.

International observers called the validity of Erdogan's Sunday victory into question, citing the counting procedures used in the referendum and acknowledging that the vote took place on an "unlevel playing field." Erdogan has rejected these critiques, claiming the vote was "the most democratic election" in any Western country.

Earlier Monday, the State Department released a statement thanking international observers for their preliminary assessment of the report, and mentioning reports of "irregularities" during the referedum vote.

READ MORE: Erdogan's Victory in the Referendum on His Powers Will Leave Turkey Even More Divided

While the White House acknowledged Trump congratulated Erdogan, the statement also emphasized that the two leaders discussed the ongoing civil war in Syria.

"President Donald J. Trump spoke today with President Recep Tayyip Erdogan of Turkey to congratulate him on his recent referendum victory and to discuss the United States’ action in response to the Syrian regime’s use of chemical weapons on April 4th," the White House said in a statement. " President Trump thanked President Erdogan for supporting this action by the United States, and the leaders agreed on the importance of holding Syrian President Bashar al-Assad accountable."

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
Parents
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Top of the World
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME