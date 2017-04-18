In this handout photo provided by NASA, the United Launch Alliance Atlas V rocket carrying NASA's Origins, Spectral Interpretation, Resource Identification, Security-Regolith Explorer (OSIRIS-REx) spacecraft lifts off on from Space Launch Complex 41 on Thursday, Sept. 8, 2016 at Cape Canaveral Air Force Station in Florida.

NASA wants to put viewers in the middle of the action for its rocket launch Tuesday in a way that's never been done before: by live-streaming a 360-degree video .

Viewers can watch an Atlas V rocket lift off on a supply mission to the International Space Station from the vantage point of the launch pad. If you have a virtual reality device, you can use it to feel as if you're actually at Cape Canaveral in Florida for the launch.

An Orbital ATK spacecraft will launch the United Launch Alliance (ULA) rocket loaded with over 7,600 pounds of cargo and supplies for the ISS, according to NASA . The 30-minute flight window begins at 11:11 a.m. EDT.

NASA, rocket maker United Launch Alliance (ULA) and Orbital ATK partnered to create the video stream with four fisheye lenses around the edges of the launch pad, ABC reports . ULA has already released two 360-degree videos of launches after they took place.

You can watch the livestream above starting at 11 a.m. EDT.