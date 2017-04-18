Science
Search
Sign In
CongressHe’s a Democratic Party Sensation. He Barely Mentions Donald Trump
Jon Ossoff speaks to a group of college Democrats at Oglethorpe University in Atlanta on April 5, 2017.
FranceFrench Presidential Hopefuls Rally in Paris as the Election Nears
France Election
TurkeyPresident Trump Congratulates Turkey's Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Referendum Victory
Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan enters a voting booth inside a polling station in Istanbul, April 16, 2017.
oregonWoman Accused of Offering Up Her 3-Year-Old Child for Sex
Police
nasa rocket launch 360 degree live stream video
In this handout photo provided by NASA, the United Launch Alliance Atlas V rocket carrying NASA's Origins, Spectral Interpretation, Resource Identification, Security-Regolith Explorer (OSIRIS-REx) spacecraft lifts off on from Space Launch Complex 41 on Thursday, Sept. 8, 2016 at Cape Canaveral Air Force Station in Florida.  NASA_NASA via Getty Images
space

Watch Live: NASA Broadcasts the First 360-Degree Livestream of a Rocket Launch

Julia Zorthian
Apr 17, 2017

NASA wants to put viewers in the middle of the action for its rocket launch Tuesday in a way that's never been done before: by live-streaming a 360-degree video.

Viewers can watch an Atlas V rocket lift off on a supply mission to the International Space Station from the vantage point of the launch pad. If you have a virtual reality device, you can use it to feel as if you're actually at Cape Canaveral in Florida for the launch.

An Orbital ATK spacecraft will launch the United Launch Alliance (ULA) rocket loaded with over 7,600 pounds of cargo and supplies for the ISS, according to NASA. The 30-minute flight window begins at 11:11 a.m. EDT.

NASA, rocket maker United Launch Alliance (ULA) and Orbital ATK partnered to create the video stream with four fisheye lenses around the edges of the launch pad, ABC reports. ULA has already released two 360-degree videos of launches after they took place.

You can watch the livestream above starting at 11 a.m. EDT.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
Parents
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Top of the World
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME