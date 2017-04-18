U.S.
Search
Sign In
CongressHe’s a Democratic Party Sensation. He Barely Mentions Donald Trump
Jon Ossoff speaks to a group of college Democrats at Oglethorpe University in Atlanta on April 5, 2017.
FranceFrench Presidential Hopefuls Rally in Paris as the Election Nears
France Election
TurkeyPresident Trump Congratulates Turkey's Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Referendum Victory
Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan enters a voting booth inside a polling station in Istanbul, April 16, 2017.
spaceWatch Live: NASA Broadcasts the First 360-Degree Livestream of a Rocket Launch
nasa rocket launch 360 degree live stream video
Police
Police tape in neighborhood of Manhattan, New York USA. Thomas Cristofoletti—Getty Images
oregon

Woman Accused of Offering Up Her 3-Year-Old Child for Sex

Alana Abramson
Apr 17, 2017

A 27-year-old Oregon woman was arrested by FBI agents for trafficking her 3-year-old child for sex, but she is claims she was trying to rob a prostitution client.

FBI agents arrested Kelsey Christine Wheeler on April 14, the Oregonian reports. According to the paper, Wheeler came to the attention of law enforcement after FBI and local police tracked down a man named Barrett Spangler, who said he had a conversation with her on a website that advertises services for prostitutes.

The two kept in touch, according to Spangler, who said that Wheeler had offered her 3-year-old child to him for a sexual encounter, if he paid $1000 and she stayed in the room.

The Oregonian reports that Spangler offered $6,000 for the encounter, and Wheeler "played along" even though she was angry about it because she wanted to rob him.

Wheeler has previously been named in a Child Protective Services report from Las Vegas where she, a man and a child were found in a hotel room wearing "minimal clothing," according to the Oregonian

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
Parents
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Top of the World
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME