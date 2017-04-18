Smartphone cameras have become so advanced over the past several years that tech experts at times compare them to DSLR setups . Both Samsung and Apple , being the most popular smartphone makers in the world , are leading the pack.

Samsung will begin shipping its new Galaxy S8 smartphone on April 21, which includes a 12-megapixel camera like last year's model and a sharper 8-megapixel front shooter. Samsung says it has also improved the phone's image processing technology, which it claims will enable the S8 to capture better low-light photos and reduce blur compared to its predecessor, the S7.

That should give Apple's iPhone, which is currently the most popular camera being used on Flickr , some tough competition. The iPhone 7 also includes a 12-megapixel sensor but a 7-megapixel front camera. The larger Plus model has a second lens that allows the phone to offer unmatched quality when zooming and an effect that blurs the background known as Portrait Mode .

Check out the photos below to see exactly how the Galaxy S8's camera stacks up against Apple's iPhone 7 Plus.