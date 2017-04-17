Politics
Search
Sign In
oregonWoman Accused of Offering Up Her 3-Year-Old Child for Sex
Police
United NationsNikki Haley: Reported Killings of Gay People in Chechnya 'Cannot Be Ignored'
nikki haley chechnya abuse lgbt united nations
facebookFacebook Will Review Video Reporting Procedures Following Cleveland Murder
steve-stephens
North KoreaPresident Trump: North Korea's Kim Jong Un Has 'Gotta Behave'
North Korea War Worries
Kris Kobach Meets With Donald Trump During Presidential Transition
Donald Trump and Kris Kobach, Kansas secretary of state, pose for after their meeting on November 20, 2016 at Trump International Golf Club, in Bedminster Township, New Jersey.  Drew Angerer—Getty Images
Kansas

Kris Kobach Must Turn Over Plan He Brought to President Trump, Judge Rules

Alana Abramson
Apr 17, 2017

A federal judge has ruled that Kansas Secretary of State Kris Kobach must reveal the document he brought into a meeting with then-President-elect Donald Trump on November 20th during the presidential transition.

Kobach must turn over the document by Wednesday, the order states. Kobach had initially objected to producing the documents.

During the presidential transition, Kobach, who was under consideration to serve in Trump's cabinet and was advising him on immigration policy, was seen heading into a meeting with the then-President elect November 20th at one of the Trump properties with a partially obscured document. An Associated Press photographer captured part of the document.

A reporter from the Topeka Capital-Journal examined the photo and determined the document proposed questioning what Kobach viewed as "high risk" immigrants on their support for sharia law. The first point in the document, according to the Capital-Journal, is to “Bar the Entry of Potential Terrorists.”

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
Parents
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Top of the World
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME