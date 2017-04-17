Southwest Co-Pilot Arrested for Trying to Board Plane With Loaded Gun

A Southwest Airlines co-pilot was taken into custody for trying to board a plane with a loaded handgun at Albany International Airport on Monday.

Transportation Security Administration (TSA) officers discovered a .380 caliber handgun loaded with six bullets in the first officer's bag at the New York airport. After a TSA officer spotted the gun using the carry-on x-ray machine, an Albany County Sheriff’s Deputy arrested the man on gun charges, the security agency said in a press release .

The co-pilot's flight to Chicago had to be delayed for four hours, according to the TSA.

"As a reminder, firearms, firearm parts and ammunition—are not permitted in carry-on bags, but can be transported in checked bags if they are unloaded, properly packed and declared to the airline," TSA said in the press release. Those who do bring guns to the security checkpoint could be arrested or hit with a fine up to $12,000.

TSA officers at the same airport also found a loaded handgun in a passenger's bag at the end of March.

Southwest did not immediately respond to a request for comment.