U.S.
Search
Sign In
oregonOregon Man Dies 'Peacefully' After Being Told President Trump Had Been Impeached
US-POLITICS-TRUMP-EASTER EGG ROLL
Video GamesUber Driver Puts an NES Classic in His Backseat
nintendo nes classic uber driver
UtahJudge Who Called Convicted Rapist a 'Good Man' Likely Won't Face Punishment
Utah Judge Rape Case
CompaniesNetflix Is About to Hit 100 Million Subscribers
Netflix Inc. Illustrations Ahead Of Earnings Figures
tsa xray machine airport albany copilot arrested loaded gun
baona—Getty Images/iStockphoto
New York

Southwest Co-Pilot Arrested for Trying to Board Plane With Loaded Gun

Julia Zorthian
6:49 PM ET

A Southwest Airlines co-pilot was taken into custody for trying to board a plane with a loaded handgun at Albany International Airport on Monday.

Transportation Security Administration (TSA) officers discovered a .380 caliber handgun loaded with six bullets in the first officer's bag at the New York airport. After a TSA officer spotted the gun using the carry-on x-ray machine, an Albany County Sheriff’s Deputy arrested the man on gun charges, the security agency said in a press release.

The co-pilot's flight to Chicago had to be delayed for four hours, according to the TSA.

"As a reminder, firearms, firearm parts and ammunition—are not permitted in carry-on bags, but can be transported in checked bags if they are unloaded, properly packed and declared to the airline," TSA said in the press release. Those who do bring guns to the security checkpoint could be arrested or hit with a fine up to $12,000.

TSA officers at the same airport also found a loaded handgun in a passenger's bag at the end of March.

Southwest did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
Parents
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Top of the World
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME