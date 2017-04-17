U.S.
oregon

Oregon Man Dies 'Peacefully' After Being Told President Trump Had Been Impeached

Alana Abramson
6:31 PM ET

An Oregon man died peacefully after being told — falsely — that President Donald Trump had been impeached, according to his obituary.

Michael Garland Elliott, 75, died April 6 after suffering from declining health. His ex-wife, Teresa Elliott, who is described in the obituary as his "best friend" and only surviving relative, was the last voice he heard before he passed away, according to the obituary published in the Oregonian. She told him the president had been impeached from office.

"And the last thing she said to him was "Donald Trump has been impeached," the obituary reads. "Upon hearing that he took his final, gentle breath, his earthly work concluded."

READ MORE: This Man Asked People Not to Vote for Trump in His Obituary

Trump, of course, has not been impeached. He is still very much the president.

Teresa Elliott could not be reached for comment.

