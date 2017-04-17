U.S.
Search
Sign In
New YorkSouthwest Co-Pilot Arrested for Trying to Board Plane With Loaded Gun
tsa xray machine airport albany copilot arrested loaded gun
oregonOregon Man Dies 'Peacefully' After Being Told President Trump Had Been Impeached
US-POLITICS-TRUMP-EASTER EGG ROLL
Video GamesUber Driver Puts an NES Classic in His Backseat
nintendo nes classic uber driver
CompaniesNetflix Is About to Hit 100 Million Subscribers
Netflix Inc. Illustrations Ahead Of Earnings Figures
Utah Judge Rape Case
Judge Thomas Low speaks during a sentencing hearing at the 4th District Court in American Fork, Utah on Dec. 13, 2011. Chris Detrick—The Salt Lake Tribune/AP
Utah

Judge Who Called Convicted Rapist a 'Good Man' Likely Won't Face Punishment

Hallie Golden / AP
6:09 PM ET

(SALT LAKE CITY) — Complaints keep pouring in about a Utah judge who called a convicted rapist a "good man" during his sentencing hearing. But the chances of the judge being punished appear slim because his remarks don't seem to fit within any of the five forms of judicial misconduct that would trigger reprimands, one expert said.

At least four of these categories of misconduct don't apply to Judge Thomas Low's remarks, Paul Cassell, a professor of criminal law at the University of Utah, said Monday. The fifth category would only apply if officials determined that his comments were damaging to the administration of justice, which is difficult to prove, Cassell said.

Last week, Low sentenced Keith Robert Vallejo, a former Mormon bishop, to up to life in prison after a jury found him guilty of 10 counts of forcible sexual abuse and one count of object rape.

The judge is now facing a deluge of complaints after saying during the hearing, "The court has no doubt that Mr. Vallejo is an extraordinarily good man .... But great men sometimes do bad things."

Utah's Judicial Conduct Commission is tasked with investigating judges who receive complaints. It can then make a recommendation to the state's Supreme Court about whether the judge should be reprimanded or removed.

Democrat Rep. Brian King, the commission's chair, said the group looks into every complaint it receives, but such information is confidential. If the commission decides to conduct an investigation, it could take months, he said.

A Utah LGBT-rights group, Restore our Humanity, plans to file a complaint with the commission against the judge later this week. Mark Lawrence said the group has identified a handful of reasons the judge should be sanctioned, including bias and a lack of independence.

The judge's remarks "are exactly the type of things that make it difficult for victims and survivors of sexual abuse to come forward," Lawrence said. "It was completely outlandish for him to say that."

Jennifer Yim, a representative from another state judicial oversight commission, said the group has received in total 120 emails, phone calls and Facebook messages about Low since late March, when the judge came under scrutiny for letting Vallejo out of custody after his conviction. But the vast majority of them have come since Low's remarks at Vallejo's sentencing hearing.

Yim said on average her organization receives about two or three comments about judges each week, so this is "an extraordinary number."

She wouldn't say whether or not these were all complaints, but she said: "It'd be pretty unlikely that people would write to praise him."

Low declined comment through a spokesman who said judges aren't supposed to comment on cases that are still pending.

The sexual abuse occurred in Provo, a Mormon stronghold that is home to Brigham Young University. Low attended the school, where almost all students are Mormon, but it is not clear whether he is a member of the faith.

In the faith, bishops are regular church members who lead their congregations for four to five years. The position is unpaid and part of the religion's lay clergy structure that makes it different from many other religions.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
Parents
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Top of the World
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME