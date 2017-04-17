A memorial is filled with flowers, signs and candles at the Cascade Mall on September 26, 2016 in Burlington, Washington.Karen Ducey—Getty Images

A man accused of killing five people in a shooting at a Washington mall last year was found dead of an apparent suicide.

Arcan Cetin, 20, was awaiting the results of a recently administered mental health evaluation, before he was found dead in his cell in the Snohomish County Jail Sunday evening, the Associated Press reported.

Cetin was charged with killing a teen, three women and one man in a September 2016 shooting at a Macy's store at the Cascade Mall in Burlington, Wash.

The New York Times reported in September that Cetin had a history of violent behavior and had been charged with domestic violence three times for attacking his stepfather.