photographySee Springtime Flowers Blooming All Over the World
ISRAEL-RELIGION-JUDAISM-DAILY LIFE
viralThe Internet Can't Get Over Melania Nudging President Trump During the National Anthem
US-POLITICS-TRUMP-EASTER EGG ROLL
MediaPresident Trump's Favorite Conspiracy Theorist Is Just 'Playing a Character,' His Lawyer Says
The Bilderberg Group Arrive In Watford
MilitaryMilitary Helicopter Crashes at Golf Course in Southern Maryland
UH-60 Blackhawk Launches from Bagram Air Base
Theater

Here's Who's Playing Elsa and Anna in Broadway's Frozen Musical

Megan McCluskey
3:59 PM ET

Following in the footsteps of Idina Menzel and Kristen Bell, Broadway veterans Caissie Levy and Patti Murin will take on the roles of Frozen's Elsa and Anna in the upcoming musical adaptation of the Disney film.

Levy and Murin — who have starred in Broadway hits such as Les Miserables and Lysistrata Jones, respectively — will appear alongside Jelani Alladin as Kristoff, Greg Hildreth as Olaf, John Riddle as Hans and Robert Creighton as the Duke of Weselton, according to Entertainment Weekly. The show will be choreographed by Tony winner Rob Ashford with music and lyrics by the movie's composers, Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez.

There's already a recording of Levy performing "Let It Go," at the 2015 Broadway Princess Party, so fans don't have to wait to hear her rendition of Elsa's most famous song. Watch the video below.

Frozen will open on Broadway at the St. James Theatre in the spring of 2018, following a trial run in Denver this summer.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
Parents
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Top of the World
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME