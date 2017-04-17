Coachella Fans Used 'Find My iPhone' to Catch a Man Who Stole 100 Cellphones

Coachella-goers used the "Find My iPhone" app to locate a man accused of stealing more than 100 cellphones during the music festival last week, police said.

Reinaldo De Jesus Henao, 36, was arrested on Friday on suspicion of grand theft and possession of stolen property, the Indio Police Department said in a statement . Several Coachella attendees noticed their phones went missing during the festival and were able to track Henao through the "Find My iPhone" feature. Henao was detained by festival security until police arrived to find that his backpack contained more than 100 cellphones.

Police said many of the cellphones were returned to victims over the weekend. The rest were turned into Coachella's lost and found section.

Neither Henao nor any lawyer representing him have commented.