U.S.
Search
Sign In
conflictNorth Korean Official Threatens 'Weekly' Missile Tests as White House Condemns Launches
SKOREA-US-DIPLOMACY
viralThe Internet Is Having a Field Day Turning Trump's Easter Bunny Moment Into Memes
US-POLITICS-TRUMP-EASTER EGG ROLL
Supreme CourtNeil Gorsuch Asks His First Questions as Newest Supreme Court Justice
U.S. Supreme Court Associate Justice Anthony Kennedy (R) administers the judicial oath to Judge Neil Gorsuch as his wife Marie Louise Gorsuch holds a bible and President Donald Trump looks on during a ceremony in the Rose Garden at the White House April 10, 2017 in Washington, DC.
WorldPresident Recep Tayyip Erdogan Says Turkey Will Ignore Election Monitors' Referendum Criticism
Turkish President Erdogan's press conference after constitutional referendum
Reinaldo De Jesus Henao.
Reinaldo De Jesus Henao. Indio Police Department
Crime

Coachella Fans Used 'Find My iPhone' to Catch a Man Who Stole 100 Cellphones

Mahita Gajanan
2:20 PM ET

Coachella-goers used the "Find My iPhone" app to locate a man accused of stealing more than 100 cellphones during the music festival last week, police said.

Reinaldo De Jesus Henao, 36, was arrested on Friday on suspicion of grand theft and possession of stolen property, the Indio Police Department said in a statement. Several Coachella attendees noticed their phones went missing during the festival and were able to track Henao through the "Find My iPhone" feature. Henao was detained by festival security until police arrived to find that his backpack contained more than 100 cellphones.

Police said many of the cellphones were returned to victims over the weekend. The rest were turned into Coachella's lost and found section.

Neither Henao nor any lawyer representing him have commented.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
Parents
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Top of the World
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME