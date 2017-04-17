Politics
Search
Sign In
CrimeCoachella Fans Used 'Find My iPhone' to Catch a Man Who Stole 100 Cellphones
Reinaldo De Jesus Henao.
viralThe Internet Is Having a Field Day Turning Trump's Easter Bunny Moment Into Memes
US-POLITICS-TRUMP-EASTER EGG ROLL
Supreme CourtNeil Gorsuch Asks His First Questions as Newest Supreme Court Justice
U.S. Supreme Court Associate Justice Anthony Kennedy (R) administers the judicial oath to Judge Neil Gorsuch as his wife Marie Louise Gorsuch holds a bible and President Donald Trump looks on during a ceremony in the Rose Garden at the White House April 10, 2017 in Washington, DC.
WorldPresident Recep Tayyip Erdogan Says Turkey Will Ignore Election Monitors' Referendum Criticism
Turkish President Erdogan's press conference after constitutional referendum
Politics

North Korean Official Threatens 'Weekly' Missile Tests as White House Condemns Launches

Katie Reilly
2:20 PM ET

A North Korean official said the country will continue to test missiles regularly, as both President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence warned the country against such launches.

"We'll be conducting more missile tests on a weekly, monthly and yearly basis," North Korean Vice Foreign Minister Han Song-Ryol told the BBC, warning that an "all-out war" will result if the United States takes military action.

A North Korean test missile failed on Sunday. Last week, Trump dispatched a strike fleet toward the Korean peninsula.

During a visit to the demilitarized zone between North and South Korea this weekend, Pence warned North Korea to stop its "reckless" development of nuclear weapons.

"The era of strategic patience is over," he said, according to the Associated Press. "President Trump has made it clear that the patience of the United States and our allies in this region has run out and we want to see change. We want to see North Korea abandon its reckless path of the development of nuclear weapons, and also its continual use and testing of ballistic missiles is unacceptable."

"Gotta behave," Trump said Monday at the White House when asked if he had a message for North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
Parents
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Top of the World
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME